<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 37-year-old landlord, Lawal Wasiu, at the weekend appeared at an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly locking the gate against his tenant and denying him access to his apartment.

Lawal, of 12, Akorede Orioke Street, Ayegun, Ibadan was in court on a one-count charge of breach of the peace.

Prosecuting Inspector Foluke Adedosu told the court that Lawal allegedly conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace.

“On December 31, 2019 and January 2, Lawal allegedly locked the gate of his rented house against Afeez Olaniyi, his tenant, which prevented him from entering his apartment.





“The house owner, Lawal, was alleged to have given seven days quit notice to Olaniyi, which expired on December 24, 2019, after which Olaniyi failed to pack out.

“On December 31, 2019, Lawal allegedly locked the gate against Olaniyi preventing him from entering the house and the apartment he rented from him,” Adedosu said.

The offence was reported at Sanyo Police Station by the complainant on January 1, about 7:30am.

She said the offence, which was committed at about 8pm at Ayegun, Ibadan contravened Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Mrs. I. O. Osho granted the defendant N50, 000 bail with two sureties in the like sum and adjourned till March 3.