



A landlord, Mufutau Ojomu, on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ogudu, Lagos, for allegedly beating up a tenant over a quit notice he gave.

The police charged Ojomu with conspiracy and assault.

The prosecution counsel, Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec.27, 2020 at Yisa Omotunde Street Alapere area of Lagos.

He said the defendant and others at large, beat up Miss Ruth David, for refusing to move out his house after he issued her a quick notice.

He said that the defendant, conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by hiring thugs to beat up the complainant.





He said that the complainant did not owe the landlord house rent or utility bills.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate O.M Ajayi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ajayi said the surety must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until March 8, for mention.