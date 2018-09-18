A 45-year-old landlady, Grace Okoro, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged assault on a legal practitioner.

Okoro, who resides at Ketu area of Lagos, is facing a charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence on Aug. 24 at her residence.

Ihiehie said the complainant, Mr Ajibo Okudilichukwu, reported the case at Alapere Police Station.

He said that the accused and her daughter harassed and fought the complainant when he when to enquire about a matter concerning his client.

“On entering the compound, the accused and her daughter attacked the barrister and ordered him to get out of the compound.

“The accused bit the complainant’s hand and used her long finger nails to inflict injuries on his face, while her daughter tore his shirt,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov 6.