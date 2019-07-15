<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, John Abang, has ordered immediate deployment of personnel to warring Umuali Akanator Omor and Ereator Igbakwu communities of Anyamelum local government area of the State.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this on Monday in Awka, said the deployment followed perennial land dispute between the two neighbouring communities.

Four persons were said to have sustained injuries, while one house was set ablaze and three motorcycles burnt in the crises.

He said the dispatch was to augment the Anaku Division who brought the situation under control.

He said the commissioner had also invited all the warring factions and other stakeholders in the communities to find lasting solutions to the problem.

Mohammed said, “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, John B. Abang, immediately ordered for the deployment of PMF/SARS/ANTICULT personnel and other conventional police to augment the Anaku Division who brought the situation under control and normalcy restored in the area.

“The CP warns all parties to eschew violence and follow the legal process in resolving their matter.

“He urged both parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the matter by the court.

“The CP further maintained that the command will fish out all the perpetrators of the recent disturbance and bring them to justice in order to serve as deterrence to other mischief makers in the State.”