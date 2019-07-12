<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 43-year-old land developer, Kolawole Ayinde, who allegedly defrauded 46 accommodation seekers of N11.3 million, on Friday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ayinde, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining under false pretences and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande told the court that the defendant committed the offences in January at Ketu, Lagos.

Osayande alleged that the defendant had assured the 46 accommodation seekers of an apartment in a building he was developing in Ketu.

She said that Ayinde, who fraudulently obtained the total sum of N11. 3 million from them, had been giving excuses that the building was still under construction.

“A representation he knew was false,’’ the prosecutor said.

According to Osayande, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Newsmen report that Section 287 stipulates three years for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug.7 for trial.