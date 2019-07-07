<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Lai Olurode, has said determining the outcome of elections at poll tribunals is not good for the nation’s democracy.

The professor of sociology at the University of Lagos said there was no way judges could be completely detached from cases they adjudicated on.

He spoke in Lagos at an event organised by the Lagos Traffic Radio Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

The university don said there were not many petitions after the 2015 general elections under the Attahiru Jega-led INEC unlike the 2019 elections.

He said, “Judges are not God. They have ideological leanings; they have political leanings. There is nothing like neutrality in judging. As a judge, you cannot be completely detached from cases before you.

“If a judge has been kidnapped before and an abduction case is brought before him, you know that that abductor will rot in jail. So, it is not good for our democracy to ask judges to determine electoral victories.

“And you know that there are corrupt judges and for such people, the higher the price, the more robust the judgement will be in favour of the person paying.”

Olurode also enjoined the youth to prepare themselves very well before venturing into politics.

Saying although politicians, especially the legislators, were well remunerated, the don advised youths, going into politics, not to do so for monetary gains but the aim of serving the people.

The former INEC boss said the leadership of the electoral commission, led by Jega, worked tirelessly to give Nigeria credible polls because they might not have any other opportunity to serve the nation again.

The Group Managing Director of O’dua Investments Limited, Mr Adewale Raji, urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of accountability.

He also advised members of the public to desist from thronging the offices and houses of public office holders in order to give them the needed time to work.

Raji said, “We also need to make small businesses to thrive for a better economy. Once the small businesses are thriving, there will be employment for many and poverty will reduce.”

He said agriculture offered the opportunities for small-scale businesses but stressed that it must be powered by technology to make it more profitable and attractive to the youth.

The General Manager of Traffic Radio, Mr Tayo Akanle, said the station would continue to work harder to inform and educate motorists and other road users in order to ease movement of people in the Lagos State.