Everyone is affected by the compulsory stay-at-home directive. When newsmen drove round some parts of Lagos, most brothels and hotels had lost its original bustle.

Commercial prostitutes in brothels around Okota, Ire-Akari, Ikorodu, Ikeja, Bolade and Ajah areas of Lagos, were seen lamenting the impact of the lockdown on their trade.

At a popular pup on Ire-Akari street, Isolo, some of these commercial sex workers were sighted at about 11 pm Wednesday, looking for any stray customer to ‘service’.

Unfortunately, there was none. In an outburst of anger, one of them, spoke in pidgin, “ e no go better to this stupid coronavirus, wey come spoil market for us “. In response, her colleagues burst into laughter, cursing under their breath at the same time.





In what seemed like answered prayer to their petition, a grey coloured Venza car stopped in front of them. Immediately, these ladies in their skimpy bum shorts scrambled towards the car, trying to outrun the other, in order to gain the motorist’s attention.

But the expression of excitement on their faces turned to disappointment, as the motorist turned out to be a lady, who alighted to check one of the tyres that deflated.

In anger, they booed the lady and shouted at her to take her car away from their business place.