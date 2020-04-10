<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government on Thursday urged shoppers at its 27 COVID-19 Emergency Food Markets to always observe social distancing and regular hand washing to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal stated this on Thursday while on a monitoring tour of the Easter edition of the market at Fagba Junior High School, Iju-Ishaga; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran and Papa Ajao Nursery and Primary School, Mushin, Lagos.

The Commissioner who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Olayiwole Onasanyam said that the state government has made provision for soap and water as well as hand sanitizers it all 27 designated markets.

He said people must observe the rules and regulations laid down by the government to curtail the spread of the virus as they go out to shop for their food and daily needs.

“I am impressed with what we have seen so far in all the markets we have visited today. We have gone to about three markets so far and what we have seen is that people were well mobilized.

“We can see people going in and out, buying whatever they need for their families. We can see people angling over prices, which happen in normal markets.

“We are emphasizing on social distancing, washing of hands before entering into the markets and also on your way out, we have provided hand sanitizers, soap and water.

“Am impressed with today’s turnout; although it is a temporary emergency market that is closer to the people to buy food items during the lockdown, people still came out in their numbers.

“The experience has been good, people are coming from their houses to shop for items like fruit and leafy vegetables, yam, rice, bean, garri, pepper, oil, drinks, meat, fish as well as live and frozen chicken.

“What we have observed between the buyers and the sellers is that social distancing is observed,” he said.

Lawal said the state government was committed to improving the lives of Lagosians through various palliative measures to ameliorate the suffering of the people during the period of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.





He explained that the markets have been set up very close to the people as such they do not need to walk more than 100 or 200 meters to the markets adding that the market is also an avenue for the people to stock their homes for one or two week(s).

Residents of Lagos State on Thursday trooped out to the 27 COVID-19 Emergency Food Markets to make last minutes purchase ahead of the Easter celebration.

Some of the residents commended the state government for its visionary leadership to set up the markets closer to the people and described as a well-thought-out initiative.

A resident, Mrs. Ladi Sanni, a Hairdresser, commended the state government for setting up the emergency food markets during the lockdown.

Sanni said the market has saved her the stress of travelling a long distance to shop for her daily needs.

“I am very happy with the emergency market, it is cheap and affordable. It has reduced the stress of having to look for where to shop for food items during the lockdown.

“This morning, it took me less than five minutes to get the market close to my house and I was able to get almost all the items needed for the low key Easter celebration. I thank Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for this noble idea,” she said.

Mrs. Patience Abiodun, a businesswoman also lauded the state government efforts at mitigating the burden of the lockdown with the market.

Abiodun said that the prices of food items are the same with Mile 12 and other wholesale markets within the state.

“I am happy that I can buy food items like rice, live chicken, pepper to celebrate Easter with my family during the lockdown.

“This market is of great relief to me because I do not have to travel long distance to get what I need, I am grateful to the government,” she said.

A Farmer, Mrs. Bosun Sholarin also commended the state government for the opportunity provided for both farmers and shoppers during the lockdown.

Sholarin said the sourcing for farm produce and transporting them to the emergency markets was a challenge due to the lockdown.

“The demand for food items at the emergency market has boosted my sales and production and I am very happy,” he said.