<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Traders in Aroso Market in Mile 2 area of Lagos State have lamented the crazy bills that the Ikeja Electric has been giving the market, saying the setback experi­enced by the development since June 2019 was hav­ing adverse effect on their economy.

The leader of the market and the Baba Oja who also doubles as the Babaloja Gen­eral of Amuwo Odofin LGA, Alhaji Abass Bolarin Yusuf, disclosed this at the weekend when he led the marketers on a peaceful protest at the Headquarters of Ikeja Elec­tric, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Alhaji Yusuf also ap­pealed to the Lagos State Government to come to their aid in the market by giving them prepaid meters individually, saying the eco­nomic hardship experienced by the traders has chased a lot of them away from the market.

Babaloja expressed fur­ther that a lot of letters have been sent to the power dis­tribution office concerning the problems encountered by the traders especially on the interruption of light and payment of exorbitant amount of power consumed every month.

“We have written to them severally, we wrote to their undertaking office in Mile 2 and Okota, we even wrote to their Ikeja office, before we got the Human Right Initiative Organisation who are also assisting to further push our cause in stopping this crazy bill, but all to no avail.

“The unbecoming atti­tude of the Ikeja Electric actually led us to organise this peaceful protest for the public to be aware, we are saying they should stop drib­bling us, they should do what is right, if not we keep pro­testing.” Alhaji Yusuf said.

The babaloja also stated that the marketers had once come to the Ikeja office at Alausa in 2009 and there was no solution.

He, therefore, appealed to Governor Babajide San­wo-Olu to intervene in the matter, urging government to help in giving out prepaid meters as he has promised during his 100 days in office.

The Vice Iyaloja, Iyaafin Odun Ayo Borisade, who also spoke to the journalist said people had been leaving the market due to the nasty experience from the Ikeja Electric.

She said they get as much low as 50,000 and as high as 500,000 in some cases. She said there is no trader op­erating cold room in their market to warrant such cra­zy bill.