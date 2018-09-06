Yinka Egbeyemi, chairman of Lagos state environment and special offense taskforce, has ordered the release of vehicles impounded at the agency’s traffic yard in Ikorodu.

Members of the public had accused some officers of the agency of illegal confiscation of vehicles which prompted Egbeyemi’s decision.

At least seven vehicles were released to their owners, while other vehicle owners were told to report at the unit office for identifications and other processes.

Egbeyemi explained that the decision was to show members of the public that the state government does not encourage touting or bribery.

He said the agency would take action against any of its officers found guilty of such crime.

“It is not true that we are anti-masses. We fight those people that are adamant and defiant,” he said.

“We are not in a state of anarchy, we are in an orderly society where there must be law and order. We take offenders to court, and once anyone is pronounced guilty, such ends in prison.”

He charged members of the taskforce to desist from any act that can dent the image of the unit and urged members of the public to abide by traffic laws.