



Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (TaskForce) on Tuesday impounded 115 motorcycles including 22 branded commercial motorcycles called ‘Gokada and Maxokada’ for violating the state road traffic laws.

Chairman of the Taskforce, Mr. Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, who personally led the enforcement operations on motorcyclists operating on restricted routes and driving against traffic around Ikeja, Ojota and Maryland ordered owners/operators of commercial ‘Gokada’ and ‘Maxokada’ to immediately comply with the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012.

Egbeyemi confirmed that activities of newly branded commercial motorcycle operators are illegal and without any valid documentations from the State government.

He reiterated that in accordance with the law no commercial motorcycle operator is allowed to operate on 475 restricted routes including highways and bridges across the State.

“The government enjoined members of the public to henceforth desists from patronising commercial motorcyclists on all restricted routes as passengers are as well liable for prosecutions”

“It was an eye-sore seeing operators of these newly branded commercial motorcycles (Gokada/Maxokada) competiting for right of ways with motorists on highways and bridges across the State”

The Chairman however stated that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu has directed that 10 arrested riders be immediately charged to court for prosecution.

One of the arrested ‘Gokada’ rider, Mr. Ayeni Francis, who claimed to be paying N3000 per day to their authority said they were not aware of any documentation with the government.

Another arrested rider, Mr. Adebayo Adeniran confirmed that he collected one of the newly branded commercial motorcycle, ‘Maxokada’ on higher purchase from the management after he presented a guarantor.