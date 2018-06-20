Operatives of the Lagos State Government Task Force have identified some criminal hideouts in the Abattoir area of Oko-Oba, Agege. Consequently, the state government, on Tuesday, served a seven-day quit notice to all the owners/occupiers of illegal structures, shanties, including containarised shops around those areas, urging them to remove their belongings, as well as the shanties.

Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and chairman of Lagos State Task Force, who led the enforcement team of the agency to serve the quit notice, said that over 2500 illegal structures, shanties, including containarised shops, were identified for removal within abattoir and Fagba area, along the rail line in Agege.

Egbeyemi disclosed that the illegal shanties were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums, who terrorise innocent citizens and dispossess them of hard earned money, as well as other valuables such as phones, wallets and jewelleries both in the early hours and late at night.

“It was an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp, including prostitution by under aged boys and girls around the area,” the police image maker said.

He stated that residents around Oko-Oba rail line, including Estate, could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, as there were series of complaints about criminal activities from the residents.

The task force chairman lamented that the illegal shanties in those areas, aside being on the landscape of the Abattoir complex and harbouring miscreants, were contributing to the growing health concerns and safety issues.

Egbeyemi commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for spending much on infrastructural development across the state, which includes construction of more roads around Agege and the ongoing fly-over construction at Pen Cinema, also in Agege.

He revealed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has directed after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum, any miscreants or hoodlums arrested would be charged to court.

It was gathered that the Imihimi also directed the task force to carry out raids on all criminal hideouts and black-spots across the state.