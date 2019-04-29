<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences said yesterday that it had arrested 26 suspected cultists, 64 miscreants and impounded 96 motorcycles in raids.

A statement by the agency’s spokesman, Taofiq Adebayo, said the suspected Awawa cultists were apprehended at Agege and the miscreants at Oshodi during raids executed on Saturday night at Isale-Oja, Funmilayo, Ile-Pako Amoo, Orile by canal, Papa-Ashafa, Dopemu and Old Oko-Oba in Agege areas of the state during a raid codenamed ‘Operation Restore Sanity to Lagos.’

He said the motorcycles were impounded at Igando for plying on restricted routes, adding that the agency also dislodged over 1,500 illegal traders obstructing traffic flow at Igando.

Quoting his boss, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Adebayo said criminal activities of the cultists and miscreants were becoming a serious threat to residents, adding that it was an eyesore to see them rob, rape their victims and freely smoke Marijuana with underage boys and girls.

Adebayo quoted the task force chairman as saying that weapons and substances suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the 64 miscreants, among who were three female teenagers.

According to him, Egbeyemi said: “These hoodlums were those attacking/breaking motorists’ windscreen and disturbing the public by dispossessing them of their belongings such as phones, wallets and jewellery around Oshodi.

“It is disheartening that most parents have abdicated their responsibilities towards their children, as youths are now found to be involved in crimes.

“Most of the crimes committed across the state were perpetrated by youths, who lacked parental care. They join cults to avoid being intimidated by their peers.

“Operation Restore Sanity to Lagos’ will be a continuous exercise. It will be extended to other areas known to be inhabited by these undesirable elements across the state,”

On the activities of illegal traders, he noted that it had led to the death of people, who were not quick to escape accidents.

“Egbeyemi said in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws, it was unlawful for anyone to hawk, buy or sell goods on railway tracks, road setbacks, walkways and drainage alignment across the state,” Adebayo stated.