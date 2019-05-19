<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Lagos socialite, Buhari Oloto, has been charged alongside four others before a Lagos State High Court for unlawful interference with property, contrary to Section 2(1) of the Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016.

Charge Number LD/8821C/2019 dater 18th February and signed by Mr Henry Obiazi, a Deputy Supretendent of Police on behalf of the Inspector General listed Tomori Williams, Adeyemi Adewale, Jimoh Jafar and Chief Edward Akande as co-defendants.

The police gave the particular of the offence as follows: “Buhari Oloto, Tomori Williams, Adeyemi Adewale, Jimoh Jafar and a Chief Edward Akande between January and April, 2016 at Alaka area of Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, unlawfully interfered with a vast expanse of land, property of the Registered Trustees of the Estate of Late Madam Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu and prevented the trustees, their lawful representatives and genuine purchaser of the portions of the said land, from making use of the said property and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 2(3) of the Lagos State, Properties Protection Law 2016.”

The said land was said to be in peaceful possession of the Registered Trustees of the Estate of Late Madam Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu.

They were also charged with forcible entry, contrary to section 3 of the Lagos State, Properties Protection Law 2016.

The police accused the defendants of entering the land in a manner that likely to cause a breach of peace.

The defendants were also accused of forcible possession of land contrary to section 4 the Lagos State, Properties Protection Law 2016.

Particulars of count 3 read: “Buhari Oloto, Tomori Williams, Adeyemi Adewale, Jimoh Jafar and a Chief Edward Akande between January and April, 2016 at Alaka area of Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, without a claim of right, forcibly took and held possession of the landed property of the Registered Trustees of the Estate of Late Madam Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu, located at Alaka Area of Lagos State and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 4(3) of the Lagos State, Properties Protection Law of 2016”

The case has been scheduled for June 11 for the police to produce the accused persons.