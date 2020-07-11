



The Lagos State Government has shut down a private laboratory in the Ikoyi area of the state for running Covid-19 tests without approval.

It was gathered that Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre was situated in a pharmacy on Banana Island.

The state’s Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency said the outlet was closed on Friday.

It added, “We will continue to do our best to ensure that health facilities in the state adhere strictly to standards to guarantee the health and wellbeing of Lagosians.





“Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate fully with the Lagos State Government to ensure the safety and health of all even as we strive to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Lagos.”

Newsmen had earlier reported that state Health Ministry authorised seven private laboratories as Covid-19 testing centres but Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre was not on the list.