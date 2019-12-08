<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Over six operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) have been badly injured on Friday 6th of December, 2019 while carrying out enforcement on street trading along Queens Drive in Ikoyi, with three of their operational trucks damaged.

The operation which was part of the Governor’s mandate to clear every part of the state of all environmental nuisances and infractions such as street trading on walk-ways/setbacks as well as erection of illegal shanties across the state was led by the Deputy Corps Marshal Operation, Mr. Ganiu Kazeem, and Deputy Corps Marshal Discipline and Staff Welfare, Mr. Adeleke Adeeso on the instructions of the Honourable Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello.

A press release, signed by Adebayo Kehinde of LAGESC’s Public Affairs Unit said “the staff of the Federal High Court who were known to patronise the street traders obstructed the operatives while dislodging the street traders who had earlier been given several notices to vacate the drainage part used for hawking of food items and drinks.”

The Deputy Corps Marshal explained that, on getting to the scene of the incident at about 1:45 pm, staff of the Federal High Court with the private security personnel of the Court came out en mass to attack the team with stones, Iron-rod, broken bottles and cutlasses leaving them injured and damaging two operational vehicles.

He further explained that the operation had nothing to do with the staff of the Court, but for the fact that the hawkers who occupied the drainage channels were allegedly paying rent to the private security of the Court, the private securities in conjunction with some staff of the Court decided to stop the peaceful operation.

The Agency’s officers who were injured, according to the press statement, including Oyedokun Samson (driver); Iwatan Oluwa Seun; Riwatan Oluwatobi; Shipeolu Babatunde amongst others were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The Deputy Corp Marshal confirmed that some of suspects were arrested during the fracas, while the case was also immediately reported at the Ikoyi Police Station for further investigation.

He advised Lagosians to comply with the law of Lagos State on zero tolerance to street trading, as the government would no longer tolerate attack on any enforcement personnel forthwith.

The Corp Mashal of the Agency, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), reiterated the determination of the agency to ensure that all the citizens in the state abide by the stipulated environmental regulations of the State, noting that nobody in the state was above the law and warning people to desist from attacking enforcement officers out to carry their legal duties.