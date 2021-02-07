



The Lagos State Government on Sunday noon announced the reopening of Third Mainland Bridge earlier than 7 pm scheduled time.

Recall that the Oworonshoki bound lane of the Third Mainland Bridge was closed totally from vehicular movement on midnight on Saturday, February 6, 2021, till 7 pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021, to remove the last expansion joint on the Oworonshoki bound lane.





In a statement released by Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeindei, t was explained that the closure was vital to enable the contractor to move their equipment to the Oworonshoki bound lane within the given period without any interruptions that could be caused by vehicular movement on the bridge.

Explaining the closure, he stated that the rehabilitation process was being done assiduously to ensure set deadlines are met.