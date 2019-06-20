<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force Thursday arraigned 13 workers of ‘Seven-Up Bottling Company’ for allegedly assaulting Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the enforcement team of the Agency arrested the staff of Seven Up Bottling company after they allegedly and brutally assaulted LASTMA Officers and injured 3 of them.

CSP Egbeyemi disclosed further that investigations revealed that the officers were attacked while trying to tow a truck marked MUS 75 XX and belonging to the company causing serious traffic gridlock along that axis.

He noted: “it was an eye-sore seeing drivers of ‘Seven-up’ trucks parking illegally on one side of the road, thereby causing serious traffic obstructions to other motorists along toll gate area of the state.

“The prosecution of these 13 arrested workers became imperative to serve as deterrent to others who might want to attack law enforcement officers in the course of enforcement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s ‘Executive Order’ on traffic offenders across the state”

“It was disheartening that officers employed to safeguard members of the public were always being attacked by same people whose interest were being protected”

According to one of the injured LASTMA officials who was transfered to LASUTH for treatment, Mr. Kazim Abayomi, “Most times, drivers and workers of this company always engaged us physically with different weapons while trying to enforce traffic laws on their illegally parked trucks on the road side”

Two other injured LASTMA workers who are Towing truck operators are Anozie Peter and Dimeji Tonade .

Meanwhile, Magistrate Olajuwon Amos of the Lagos State Mobile Court who presided over the case adjourned the commencement of trail to 8th of August, 2019 after they all pleaded ‘Not Guilty’.

They were all charged for ‘Assault’ and ‘Conduct Likely to Cause Breach of Peace’ under ‘Part III, Item 26’ of the Lagos State Traffic Sector Law.

Those charged to court include Musa Lawal, Sanni Abdullahi, Okechukwu Amaeze, Dayo Sanusi, James Water, Okunola Femi, Awotoye Afolarin, Ibrahim Umaru, Usbie Stephen, Kelvin Arueyingho, Emmanuel Uche, Salisu Haruna and Jimoh Darihutor.