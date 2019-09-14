<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Mustapha Adekunle a.k.a Sego on Friday denied being wanted by the police for any crime.

He said he had no link with a recent attack on the new chairman of NURTW in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, who was stabbed in the neck during a rally organized by the All Progressive’ Congress (APC).

Adekunle said some people orchestrated false news to discredit him following his recent appointment into the state executive council of NURTW.

“The news that I am being wanted by the police is fallacious and misleading. First, let me make it clear here that, I am not on the wanted list of the police. The issue they were referring to was the violence which occurred at an APC rally in which myself and Alhaji MC Oluomo were the targets of the aggressors. This issue was reported to the police by those who actually masterminded the attack with a view to implicate me. The police instead of carrying out due investigation on the matter decided to take side with the mastermind of the crisis.

“They went over board to declare me wanted for an offence I never committed. Because of this, I confronted the police to clear my name. Alhaji MC Oluomo who was the prime victim of the organised attack also testified to exonerate me of any wrong doing. The police, sensing that they had goofed on the matter tactically withdrew their statement against me. And since then, I have been going about my legitimate activities as a law abiding citizen.

“It is funny to hear now that I am being wanted by the police. The question to ask those who are sponsoring the malicious story is that, why is such story coming up now that I am being made a member of the caretaker committee of Lagos NURTW? If I am being wanted, how come the Nigeria police have not arrested me all this while that I have been moving freely about and carrying out my business activities? At least, it is in the public knowledge that, I don’t live a fugitive life as i go out to attend social functions, business engagements and religious activities without any fear.

“Anyway, I know this is the handiwork of my enemies within Lagos NURTW who are not happy about my appointment as a member of the caretaker committee of the union. They were the ones who sponsored the malicious story,’’ he added.