



The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed and prosecuted one Seargent Eze Aiwansoba attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, for firing and attempting to kill his lady friend, Joy Ndubueze.

A statement from the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the incident happened on October 8, 2020, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja of Lagos State.

“The incident was referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation where it was revealed that the ex-policeman has a case to answer,” it added.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, as ordering the orderly room trial of the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal.

“The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated 2nd February 2021.





“After his dismissal, Ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311 dated 3rd February 2021.

“The State CID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice which was eventually replied, noting that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted Murder contrary to Sec 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The Ex-sergeant was charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba, on 9th February, 2021, with attempted Murder of Joy Ndubueze; and the case is still on,” it added.

Odumosu assured the general public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished as the command will not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism in all areas.