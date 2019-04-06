<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Police in Lagos state say they have arrested two suspected killers of a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, Dr Stephen Urueye, who was a resident doctor at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Police Command in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, who made the disclosure on Friday in Lagos, said the suspects allegedly stabbed the deceased on his right thigh and at the back with a knife while trying to dispossess him of his valuables.

He said: “On April 4, 2019, at about 9.45p.m, Itire Police Station received a distress call that some hoodlums, armed with knives, attacked one Dr Stephen Urueye, a resident doctor with LUTH and dispossessed him of his valuables such as handsets.

“The incident happened around the Canal Area of Ishaga Road, Idi Araba, while the victim was going somewhere with his female friend, Simbiat Opeyemi, a 200 level student of the Department of Health Education, Lagos State University,(LASU).

“The victim was rushed to LUTH, Idi Araba, where he eventually died in the early hours of April 5.

“Two suspects were arrested in connection with the case the Commissioner of Police in the state, Zubairu Muazu, directed a Deputy Commissioner of Police to take over the investigation,” the PPRO said.