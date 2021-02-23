



The Rapid Response Squad has arrested a pickpocket who disclosed that he has stolen over 240 mobile phones from Lagos commuters.

The pickpocket, Ayomide Sikiru, 27, a resident of Akala, Mushin, was arrested about 10.00pm after successfully stealing a Tecno Camon 12 from the handbag of an elderly woman when she was trying to board a commercial bus to Ojodu-Berger.

The suspect was, however, challenged by the passengers of the bus who restrained him from getting off the bus.

RRS officers station at Iyana Oworo intervened and found the phone along with an iPhone 7 and other mobile phones in his bag after they searched it.





During his confession, Sikiru said he learnt the art of pickpocketing from one Sakiru in 15 days and has been in the business for a year and two months.

He said he operated only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays because those days are busy periods in Lagos, adding that he has stolen over 240 mobiles phones from Lagos commuters.

Meanwhile, nine vehicles were impounded by the police in Sule Street, Agege for plying one way and obstructing the free flow of traffic.

This was during an operation led by the Commander, RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, in Agege on Thursday night to engage community stakeholders on the security situation in the area.

The impounded vehicle included six Danfo, a Toyota Hilux, Honda Accord and Ford pickup.