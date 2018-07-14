The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos State House of Assembly, for allegedly arming two suspects with a gun for the purpose of escorting him to a political rally.

While narrating the event that lead to the arrest of the lawmaker, CSP Chike Oti, spokesperson for the Police Command, in a statement issued on Saturday said the first and second suspect, namely, Wale Oye and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa years were arrested on 12/07/2018, at about 1745hrs by a team of Inspector General of Police X-Squad operatives on patrol along Festac Extention by Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin.

He added that s single barrel Mossverg Pump action rifle with identification number B/NO D512429, one Zirve Magnum Pump action rifle with number B/NO 45639 and two live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

But the Police spokesperson said during interrogation, the suspects claimed the guns were given to them by one Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu for the purpose of escorting him to a political rally.

“The Honourable member was arrested and he admitted ownership of the guns. To further prove that the weapons are his, he produced expired licences dated 2015 and 2016 respectively. He however, could not justify his refusal to surrender the guns during the window period offered by the Inspector General of Police in the last nationwide mop up of illegal firearms and ammunition exercise.

“Investigation is in progress and further findings on the matter will be communicated to the general public as usual.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi assures that the Command will soon rid the state of illegal and prohibited firearms as the taskforce constituted for that purpose will soon embark on house to house search for illicit guns,” Oti said.