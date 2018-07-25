The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba has ordered that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, and 10 others should be remanded in the prison custody over the alleged murder of the party chairman in the Apapa Local Government Area of the state, Adeniyi Aborishade.

The remand order was made by a chief magistrate, Mr Oyetade Komolafe, shortly after Salvador and the others were arraigned by the Police on two charges of conspiracy and unlawful killing.

The Police told the magistrate that Aborishade was murdered last Saturday, July 21, during the PDP’s “visitation meeting” that held at Igbosuku Village, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The prosecution said Salvador and the others “acted contrary to the law” and were liable to be punished under sections 233 and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Those charged along with Salvador were Kehinde Fasasi, Rotimi Kujore, Fatai Adele, Ismaila Abiola, Amos Fawole, Victoria Falowo, Mukaila Odukoya, Oropo Isaac, Mohammed Babangida and Ugochukwu Nwoke.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts pressed against them.

The magistrate, while adjourning the case till August 27, 2018 to await the advice of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, ordered that the politicians be remanded in the prison custody.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police had, earlier in the week, cautioned the PDP against the disruption of peace in the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police spokesman in Lagos, CSP Chike Oti, said Aborishade was allegedly shot last Saturday during a fight between the loyalists of Salvador and Kehinde Fasasi.

Oti said, “In the melee, one Honourable Borishade Adeniyi was allegedly shot and injured on the leg and was rushed to First Consultant Hospital, Obalende, where he was treated but eventually died.

“The corpse of the deceased was deposited in the hospital mortuary and two other persons allegedly injured during the clash were also receiving treatment in a hospital in Ajah.”

The police spokesman added that five suspects had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.