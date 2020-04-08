<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State government has pardoned former Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship aspirant in Lagos, Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife alongside Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley for violating the lockdown order put in place by the government.

The trio who arrived court early Wednesday morning were prosecuted before an Ogba Magistrate Court in Lagos.

After announcement of appearances, the DPP told the court that even though the state has filed a charge before the court a few minutes before the court sat, the Attorney General Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, foreworded a directive to that having considered the remorsefulness of the three defendants, the AG has considered diverting the case out of court based on the defendants fulfilling three conditions.

(1) They have to write a formal apology to the Government of Lagos State which will solidify the remorsefulness shown by them.





(2) They have to give an undertaking in writing that they will continue to comply with the directives of Mr President and Mr Governor which is the subject matter of the case before the court.

(3) In view of the danger which the state believes they’ve put themselves by attending a gathering exceeding 20 persons, they must agree to go on 14 days isolation to protect other members of the public from any likely danger.

Oshoala also submitted that this is absolutely necessary “in view of the fact that some individuals who travelled from endangered countries where present at the party.”

He stressed that the state is not a persecutor but it is always ready to enforce the laws that benefit the interest of the public.

“If they agree to these conditions, the four-count charge will be withdrawn and that will be the end of the matter. We will keep it in abeyance. That’s our submission,” the DPP stated.