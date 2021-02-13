



Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate release of the 35 arrested #OcupyLekkiTollgate Protesters.

The protesters were arrested on Saturday after they attempted to start a fresh protest against planned reopening of toll collection at the Lekki Toll Plaza, which was shut following the #EndSARS protest last October.





The CP’s order came after two lawyers, Oladotun Hassan and Ayo Ademiluyi, made moves to free the arrested protesters, and ensure that their fundamental human rights were not violated.

They said: “We condemn in its entirety the conduct of the Rapid Response Squad and Lagos State Special Taskforce of the Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Police Force.”

They further accused the police of foisting an atmosphere of intimidation on the ordinary citizens of our jurisdiction.