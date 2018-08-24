The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered for the recall and probe of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Pen Cinema Police Division, Lagos State, Harrison Nwabuisi, over allegations of corruption.

The development was sequel to a story published by The PUNCH newspaper on Friday, with the headline: “Power-drunk Lagos DPO leads team to mosque, raid adherents, others,” which levelled allegations of corruption against the DPO.

Nwabuisi was said to have been conducting raids during which he allegedly arrested innocent residents and extorted money from them.

It was further reported that the police operation took place on Wednesday, being the last day of the Sallah holiday, at Alimi Ogunyemi Street in the Ifako Ijaiye area and mentioned one Sheriff Aranjure as a prime witness to the alleged extortion by the DPO.

A statement by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, on Friday, said: “Sequel to the allegation, the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, DCP Yetunde Longe, to investigate the officer and other ranks against whom the allegation was made. He equally directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, DCP Elkanah Ayuba, to recall the DPO to the Command Headquarters to allow unbiased investigation into the matter.

“The Command is therefore appealing to Mr. Sheriff Anjure, said to be a vital and indeed other witnesses in the matter, to make themselves available to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCIID, Panti Yaba, to assist police investigation.

“While recognising the fact that raiding is a major crime fighting strategy of the police, given that it enables proactive intervention into a budding problem, the CP however said, that it must be purposeful, corruption free and Intelligence driven.

“He therefore assures members of the public that if the allegation is true, any officer or men found culpable in the matter, would be appropriately sanctioned in accordance with the relevant sections of the Police Act.”