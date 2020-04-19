<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State government said it will in the coming weeks open up four new isolation centres across the state with a view to strengthening its fight against the novel coronavirus which has continued to ravage nations of the world.

This was as it disclosed that over one million households have been reached through the government’s Active Case Search (ACS) and about 1074 persons were found with symptoms related to COVID-19 and only three active cases were recorded so far through the house to house search.





The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Sunday while speaking during a live update on Covid-19 in the state, explaining that these new facilities are the 70- bed space centre in Landmark, Eti-Osa, 160-bed space in Gbagada, a new isolation tent of 150-bed space and the permanent isolation facility with 300-bed spaces both in Yaba.

Abayomi, while urging Lagosians to apply protective measures, recalled that the state had recorded 306 cases, 93 recoveries and discharged cases and 14 deaths so far.