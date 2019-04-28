<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 21-year-old man, who allegedly killed one Oshin Aderibigbe, a spokesman of the Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

In a statement on Sunday, the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP. Bala Elkana, said the deceased was attacked by three hoodlums, who also dispossessed him of some valuables.

“On April 26 at about 11.30 a.m., Aderigbigbe reported at Okokomaiko Police Station with blood gushing out of his body and stated that he was attacked by three young men, who stabbed him with a knife, dispossessed him of his handset and laptop.

“He was rushed to the hospital but he died eventually. The leader of the hoodlums that attacked him, Bashiru Ahmed a.k.a Kawu (21) of Okoko was arrested.

“He confessed to have committed the crime along with two of his friends who are now at large.

“The said Bashiru Ahmed, who is the son of a popular traditional ruler in Okoko, is a notorious criminal, who was charged to court on several occasions by the police for sundry offences.

“He returned from prison six months ago and has been on the watch list of the police,” Elkana said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Aderibigbe was a fresh graduate of the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for discreet investigation.

Elkana said that detectives had spread their tentacles on the trail of the remaining two suspects who had been on the run.

In a similar development, one Sunday Isaiah, 42, had been arrested for allegedly stabbing one Bukola Oluwaseun to death during a fight at a drinking joint.

Elkana said in a statement that the police had received a distress call before moving to the scene to restore order.

“On April 27 at about 2.45p.m., the Dopemu Police Station received a distress call that some persons engaged themselves in a fight at a drinking joint along Ogunbambi Street Agege.

“A team of policemen from the Dopemu Police Station was drafted to the scene to restore order.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one Bukola Oluwaseun; 37, of Adeyola Street Dopemu was stabbed in the neck with a bottle by one Sunday Isaiah; 42, of No. 20 Olufeso Street Dopemu.

“The victim died on the way to hospital and his corpse was deposited in the mortuary for post mortem examination. The suspect was arrested by the police. Investigation is ongoing. Case will be charged to court,” he said.

In another development, six suspects were arrested by the police after a raid at Alaba Rago Market, where Indian hemp is traded openly.

Elkana said the suspects were arrested on April 27 at about 3.45 p.m., following an information received on the act.

“Police operatives from Okoko Police Station led by the divisional police officer, raided a criminal hideouts inside Alaba Rago Market.

“Six suspects namely, Ayomide Samuel, 21; Job Omesi, 16; Buhari Oseni, 27; Muda Haruna, 30; Obasanjo Segun, 37; and Suraju Ayuba, 28, were arrested.

“Six nylon bags filled with dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered. Investigation is ongoing and suspects will soon be charged to court,” Elkana said.