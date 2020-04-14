<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Olu-Epe of Epe kingdom, Oba Shefiu Adewale Bangbopa, Eshinlokun 1 has commended the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying his rapid and efficient response to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic is yielding positive results in the state.

The Oba who called on Nigerians to be patience on the lockdown imposed by the government to check the spread of the pandemic, imploring them to strictly obey all set-out guidelines issued by relevant authorities to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

Addressing newsmen in his palace in Epe yesterday, the Oba praised Sanwo-Olu for the consistent daily updates on the pandemic in the state, stating that the update is a right step in the right direction.

He said, “I want to implore all Lagosians and Nigerians at large to follow the safety measures. It is for our own good. Ensure you regularly wash your hands with soap under running water and use hand sanitizer immediately.

“Ensure you also maintain social distancing and keep your environment cleans always.”

He added, “It is our collective responsibility to defeat and put an end to this deadly virus. It is in our hands. There are sacrifices that must be made including the stress of the lockdown, though, painful but it is the safest containment measure.





“Please let us bear with the government at this time, it is for our own good and what they are doing is in the best interest of everyone in the state. I am sure that very soon by the grace of God all will soon be over, but let us obey the rules so that we can stop the spread of the virus.

“I appeal to you all to continue to cooperate with government because it is the sacrifice we have to make at this time and it is in the best interest of every one of us.” He added.

On the relief packages distributed to the people of the state, the Epe Monarch expressed his appreciations to the government for the initiative, stating that the measures will go a long way to ameliorate the suffering of the people during the period of the lockdown.

He disclosed that the government will soon reach out to those who are yet to benefit from the government’s relief package in no time.

The monarch said that the political leaders, the elected representatives both at the state and national level, Non-Governmental Organisations, individuals have demonstrated the spirit of love and kindness for which Epe is known for, by given out some palliative measures to the people of the area.

However, he called on the state government to intensify efforts at reaching out to rural communities by coming up with campaigns on how to prevent the spread of the virus.