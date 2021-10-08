Lagos monarch, accomplice arraigned for forgery

A traditional ruler, Chief Jamiu Abass, and one Olumide Kalejaiye have been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s court for offences bordering on forgery.

Operatives of the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, dragged Chief Jamiu Abass, the Baale of Agunfoye Gengenia in Ikorodu, Lagos, and Kalejaiye (39), before a Lagos Magistrate’s court for allegedly conniving to forge the signature of the three late brothers of the Dada Gengenia Family.

The police alleged that the defendant allegedly forged the signature of the dead men namely late Chief Alowonle Oyenuga who died in year 2000, Chief Shittu Ogunronbi who died in 1998 and Chief Alli Kalejaiye who died in 1999, all of Dada Gengenia family.

The police added that the defendant allegedly used the forged documents of forcibly take over Dada family land and sold the land out to the public without the consent of the complainant.

A Police source alleged that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone Command, Lagos, Mr Johnson Kokumo ordered his men to arrest the defendants following a petition by the Dada Gengenia Family.

The defendants were charged before the Tinubu Magistrates Court, Lagos on a four-count charge bothering on conducts likely to cause a breach of peace.

Police Counsel, Jimoh Joseph informed the court in the charge number TA/40/2021 that the defendants committed the alleged offence in January 2018 at Agunfoye Gengenia, Bayeku-Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Joseph told the court that the defendants deliberately forged the signature of the three late brothers and allegedly used the forged documents to forcibly take over the vast land belonging to the Dada Gengenia family land and threatened the lives of the complainants.

He said the offences committed were punishable under sections 411, 365, 52 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the open court.

Chief Magistrate, A.T. Omoyele, however, granted them bail in the sum of N250,000 each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case till 15 October 2021 for mention.