<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said the Lagos Special Offences (Mobile) Court was to correct wrong behaviour in the society, adding that it was not for revenue generation.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, explained that offenders who appeared before the court usually serve non-custodial sentences.

Oyekanmi stated this in reaction to a report highlighting how the innocent and guilty were sent to prisons after appearing before the mobile court.

He said the Special Offences (Mobile) Court was established to address identified societal challenges, rather than becoming a revenue-generating venture.

“For the avoidance of the doubt, the special offences court has clearly stipulated proceedings and its procedures are certainly in consonance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly on the principle of fair hearing, which has been one of the guiding principles of the state special offences court.

“As a standard procedure, the charge is read to the defendant and his plea taken to determine the course of the case. If he pleads guilty, he may at the discretion of the presiding magistrate be convicted on his plea.

“It is therefore important to note that non-custodial sentences are prominent in deserving cases, as well as the options of fines, rather than imprisonment.

“Furthermore, the fines and penalties for infractions are clearly stipulated in the laws of the state as enacted by the legislature. The laws are essentially designed to elicit responsible societal behaviour.”

“The Lagos State Government solicits the support of all residents towards ensuring total compliance with the laws of the state,” he said.