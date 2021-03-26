



Four men have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for trying to rob an undercover team of officers.

The command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Ogunjobi, said in a statement on Friday, March 26, 2021 that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested the suspected notorious traffic robbers around Abiola Garden area of Ojota early on Thursday, March 25.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Tote Victor, 20-year-old Abdulahi Olalere, aka ‘Orobo’, 26-year-old Chinadu Okafor, and 30-year-old Adewale Ismaila.

The RRS team had been deployed to the location after receiving numerous reports of robbery attacks on motorists, including the residents around Owode-Onirin, Mile 12, Ketu, and Ojota axes.

The suspects reportedly approached the team wielding dangerous weapons and demanding the wallets and other valuables of the police officers before they were promptly arrested.





The Lagos Command said Orobo was recently released from a Correctional Center after serving six months in prison for robbery incidents in 2020.

He has allegedly confessed to belonging to a robbery gang which specialises in attacking and robbing innocent motorists of their belongings in the early hours along Ikorodu Road.

“He also confirmed that his gang was responsible for the early morning robbery attacks on innocent motorists around China Town and tipper garage by Ketu area of Ikorodu Road on Tuesday, 23th of March, 2021,” the Police statement said.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, promised to channel both material and human resources of the command to tackling traffic challenges including traffic robbery and other forms of criminality in the state.