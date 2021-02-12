



A 44-year-old man, Saheed Olatunji, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday for defrauding a woman of N400,000 to provide ”spiritual” solutions to her problem.

The police charged Mr. Olatunji with obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

Olatunji pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant collected N400,000 from Florence Sanwo, with a promise to find a solution to her spiritual problem, a presentation he knew to be false.





He said Mr. Olatunji committed the offence on October 15, 2020, at Abule-Egba, Lagos.

Mr. Emuerhi also said the defendant damaged a Ford Galaxy car worth N3.5 million belonging to the complainant.

He added that the offence contravened sections 287, 350, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos.

Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mr. Adegun adjourned the case until February 22, for mention.