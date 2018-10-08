



A Lagos-based legal practitioner, Mr. Edward Oseghale, was yesterday arraigned before an Ogba Chief Magistrate Court, Lagos for procuring false judgement in bid to evict tenants from their homes.

The 40-year-old lawyer, who pleaded not guilty, was arraigned on a five-count charge of forgery.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Kenrich Nomayo, Oseghale committed the offence on June 29, 2018 at about 1000 hrs at Yaba Magisterial Court in Lagos State.

Nomayo said that the lawyer forged a court judgement with suit No: MCY/368/15 purported to have been prepared by Honour T.O Abayomi (Mrs), Chief magistrate court 4, Surulere Lagos.

“Oseghale, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid magisterial district forged the signature of Mrs. Busola Banjo (f) Registrar of Yaba Magistrate Court.

“The defendant, on July 6, 2018 at Yaba magisterial court, did forge a court judgement with suit No: MYC/103/18 purported to have been prepared by Honourable Mrs O. A. Ojo.

“the lawyer also purportedly forged the signature of Honourable Mrs O.A Banjo on a forged judgement with the suit No; MCY/103/18.

The prosecutor told the court that the practitioner also forged a Magistrate Court of Lagos State cashier stamp which is punishable under section 365(3) (t) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

However, Magistrate O.A. Ojo granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate ordered that one of the sureties must be a property owner in Lagos with valid Certificate of Occupancy, while the other must be gainfully employed with verifiable evidence of tax payment.

The matter was however adjourned till November 8, 2018 for mention.