The brother-in-law of a Lagos landlord, Chukwuemeka, has allegedly used a knife to stab the tenant of his sister’s husband, Kazeem Balogun, to death in the Iso-Pako area of Iyana Ejigbo in the Ejigbo Local Council Development Area of the state.

It was gathered that Chukwuemeka and Kazeem always quarrelled with each other, but on the day of the incident, the two were said to have engaged in a fight.

Our correspondent learnt that during the fight, 27-year-old Chukwuemeka chased after Kazeem with a knife, got hold of him and allegedly stabbed him to death on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

An eyewitness, Sunday Ojeniyi, said he was on his way to work when he saw people gathered at the scene of the incident, adding that when he moved closer, he was told that Chukwuemeka stabbed Kazeem to death during a fight.

The motorcyclist stated that six police personnel visited the scene and arrested Chukwuemeka.

The 45-year-old Ojeniyi said, “I left my house around 8am and was on my way to Ikotun when I saw people gathered around Iyana Ejigbo. When I moved closer to find out what happened, I was told that a fight broke out between an Igbo guy (Chukwuemeka) and a Yoruba guy (Kazeem) and in the process, the Igbo guy stabbed the Yoruba guy to death.

“I saw the corpse from afar and also witnessed when six police personnel came to the scene of the crime and arrested the suspect. The suspect was taken away in a black vehicle.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the suspect had been arrested and would be charged to court for murder.

Elkana stated, “We have the suspect in our custody; his name is Chukwuemeka, 27, and the deceased person was Kazaeem Balogun. The deceased person lived in the same house with Chukwuemeka, who is a younger brother to the landlord’s wife. Chukwuemeka and Kazeem always quarrelled; in fact, they had issues in the past that were resolved through the intervention of the landlord’s wife, who begged Kazeem to forgive her younger brother.

“Chukwuemeka had been saying he would kill Kazeem. On the day of the incident, nobody could ascertain the actual cause of the fight between them; they just saw Chukwuemeka chasing after Kazeem with a knife till he caught up with him and stabbed him to death. Chukwuemeka is in our custody; we are investigating the matter and will charge him to court for murder.”