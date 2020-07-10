



The Lagos State Government has warned residents of four local government areas, namely Lagos Mainland, Mushin, Ibeju-Lekki and Ikorodu, with high flood risks, to be on the alert.

The state made this known via the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, in a release signed by the Commissioner, Tunji Bello, saying the four areas would witness high rainfall from now till September.

He urged residents of the areas, especially those with structures in low lying areas, to relocate to avoid any loss of lives and properties.

Bello, quoting excerpts from the Annual Flood Outlook released by the Hydrological Services Agency on May 28, 2020, also identified 14 other local government areas that could face flood risks this year.





The areas are Lagos Island, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Apapa, Ojo, Oshodi/Isolo, Agege, Ifako Ijaiye, Badagry, Surulere and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

The commissioner said the ministry would intensify efforts at clearing the drains and removing pet bottles and Styrofoams.

According to him, it is regrettable that several heaps of pet plastic bottles, Styrofoams and solid waste are daily being excavated from the drainage channels in Mushin, Idi Oro, Idi Araba, LUTH and Mile 2.

He noted that anyone caught dumping refuse in any drainage channel would face the full wrath of the law.