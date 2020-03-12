<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government says it will close the PWD Level Crossing in Ikeja between Sunday and Tuesday to facilitate completion of ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line.

The Public Affairs Unit of the State Ministry of Transportation said in a statement on Thursday that the level crossing would be closed between 6:00p.m. and 6:00a.m. each day.

It said the closure was in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

According to it, the closure is to allow the laying of tracks in the axis by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), the contractor handling the project.

“The Lagos State Government will be closing down PWD Level Crossing on Sunday, 15th of March, 2020 to Tuesday 17th of March, 2020 for the laying of track along the Level Crossing within Ikeja axis.

“The routes will be closed daily from 6p.m. to 6a.m. the next day. Alternative routes have also been provided for road users to utilise during the course of the construction.





“Motorists plying PWD level crossing will be diverted to Ashade Underpass, by Idimongoro to join Ikeja Along or climb Airport Bridge by Ikeja General Hospital to link Oshodi Motorway to ensure reaching their various destinations with ease.

“Road users are advised to comply with the traffic directions to minimise inconvenience in movement,” the statement said.

It added that the closure had been slated at such time to ensure there was smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

According to it, the Lagos state government appeals to residents of the state, especially motorists plying the corridor to bear the pains.

It added that the project was aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that would meet the transportation needs of a larger population.

Newsmen report that the state government had repeatedly at different times closed down the level crossing for the ongoing project, the last being March 7.