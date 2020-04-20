<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Saint Nicholas Hospital has suspended services at its Lagos Island branch over exposure to COVID-19.

The suspension, the hospital, said would last for two weeks.

In a statement on Monday, Ebun Bamgboye, the hospital’s clinical director, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had been contacted over the development.

Bamgboye did not go into details of the exposure to COVID-19 but there are unconfirmed reports that some health workers in the hospital contracted the disease from a patient.

“This is to inform you about of the suspension of our services in St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos Island branch for a period of 2 weeks,” the statement read.





“This decision is as a result of exposure to COVID -19. We have contacted the NCDC and as at 18th of April 2020, our facility had been decontaminated by the Lagos state government.

“The safety of all our staff and patients is of paramount importance to us. As such, we are complying with the directive of the HEFAMAA to suspend our services for 2 weeks (Saturday 18th April 2020 — Saturday 2′ May 2020)

“We understand the critical needs of our patients, hence we have introduced our telemedicine services where patients can consult our doctors via video and audio channels by calling.”

Saint Nicholas, which is one of the biggest private hospitals in the country, said its Victoria Island branch remains open.

Nigeria has so far confirmed 627 COVID-19 cases.