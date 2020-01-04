<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised that the Agege Pen Cinema Flyover will be ready for commissioning in six months’ time.

Speaking when he visited the construction site yesterday with his deputy, Kadri Hamzat, and other executive council members, the governor said the contractor was being pushed to deliver at the set time.

According to him, the government is thrilled about the impact of the project on not just the economic life of the residents but also on traffic and transportation along the Agege corridor.

He was optimistic that at the completion of the bridge, businesses along the Agege corridor would flourish better.

Sanwo-Olu stated that roads around the corridor would also be rehabilitated, to ease traffic around the area.

The governor appealed to residents who gathered to watch him inspect the project to cooperate with the contractor to deliver the project on time.

He pleaded with them to endure the pains that came with the construction of the bridge, as it was for common good.

However, he urged them not to increase rents for apartments and shops after the completion of the project.

Earlier, the governor had toured the Agboju/Iyana Iba section of the Mile2/Badagry Expressway, where he commended the contractor for contracting the Trade Fair section of the road. He promised that the Trade Fair to Iyana-Iba/Ibadan section would also be ready in the next six months.

He added that the section from Trade Fair to Okokomaiko would thereafter be worked on, disclosing that the plan was to ensure that substantial construction work was done before the rainy season.