



The Lagos State Government has directed that officers from Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), who were reportedly involved in a street combat in Ilasamaja area of Isolo, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, putting the state government in bad light, should be brought to book by facing the consequences of their actions.

In a video circulating across social media, the officers, about 20 of them, were sighted attacking residents in Ilasamaja axis of the state with machetes and other weapons during an alleged assort against the men of the LAGESC during the week.

The State government had decided to wield the big stick by punishing severely officers found culpable in the act that cost millions worth property.

However, a statement issued on Saturday by Public Affairs Officer, LAGESC, Rahmat Alabi, identified the officers alleged to had been involved in the street combat to includes: Babatunde Segun, Bature Muhammed, Supt. GL: 07., Whosu Clement, GL: 05. Shofolahun Ibrahim, GL: 05. Adeyanju Ibrahim, GL: 05.

The list also includes: Qudus Alao, GL: 05, Ojo Tosin, GL: 05, Sulaimon Kazeem, GL: 05, Adeleke Omikunle, GL: 05. Olowoporoku Salawu, Koleosho Ayinla, GL: 07, Seun Ige, GL 05, Yusuf Tunde, GL: 05, Dibia Vincent, GL: 05, Lawal Fatai, GL: 05, Musibau Adebayo, GL: 05, Odunlami Samuel, GL: 05 (Injured)., Shokoya Adegbuyi, GL: 05, Obagbenro Yinka, GL: 05.

In the statement, the Executive Secretary, LAGESC, Idowu Mohammed, who took the necessary action on behalf of Corps Marshal ASP Daniel Isiofia (rtd), condemned the action of the officers.

It said: “It has come to the knowledge of the agency the viral report of some Corps Officers engaged in unruly activities with members of public yesterday during their operation at Ilasamaja, Isolo area of Lagos State.

“The State has considered it rather unfortunate that some officers by this singular act had seriously embarrassed the Agency and the State Government at large. In order to quickly correct this, the Agency will make sure that appropriate disciplinary action is quickly sanctioned against any officer found culprit in accordance with Public service rules number 040501(xxviii and xxix) Battery and Assault.

“Meanwhile as a measure to ensure adequate disciplinary action is meted out to the erring officers without delay, the Agency has directed the head of operations to forward the list of all officers in that particular operation and also directed that those officers that were injured during the fracas be taken to hospital for immediate treatment.

“We uses this medium to appeal to the members of the public and those who were directly affected not to take law into their hands and that the State Government would look into the matter holistically and bring any one found culprit into book without fear or favor”.