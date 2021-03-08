



The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has fired DPO Ajao Estate Division and his senior officers for allowing night clubbing at Garbana Club on Sunday.

This was confirmed by Adejobi Olumuyiwa, the Lagos Public Relations Officer.

The command had arrested 41 clubbers at the club btw 1.40 am and 2.30 am.

The Lagos State Government on Saturday and Sunday had also sealed 11 facilities including Event Centres, Lounges and Night Clubs among others for contravening COVID-19 directives.

The affected event centres originally informed the government of their intention to organise parties and events, but they failed to comply with COVID-19 protocols.





The event centres, bars and lounges sealed between Saturday and Sunday include UBC Club, VGC, Sapearz Lounge, Awolowo road, Ikoyi, Bravo event centre, Ogba, Ronite Event Centre, Iju Road, Agege.

Other sealed centres are All Season Event Centre, Ipaja, OlaideAdeoluwa Memorial Hall, Carabana Lounge/Bar Isolo, Ajao Estate.

DNA Victoria Island, Twist Lounge Kofo Abayomi Victoria Island, Carlsbad Lounge Adeniyi Jones Ikeja and Darts Event Centre, Grammar School, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos also contravened the COVID-19 protocols.