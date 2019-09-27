<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Lagos farmer, Yesiru Onajobi, who was accused of raping and impregnating his 14-years-old daughter, has been convicted and sentenced to ten years imprisonment by the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Justice Sule Hassan, convicted and sentence the farmer after holding that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges of rape and unlawful canal knowledge made against the farmer.

The farmer, Yesiru, was first arraigned before the court by the National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on July 18, 2013.

The offences according to NAPTIP are contrary the provisions of Sections 13 (1) and 18 (a) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement Act 2003

While sentencing the farmer, Justice Hassan held: “The prosecution has been able to established the charges against the defendant.

“I have also listened to the plea of allocutor made by the defendant’s counsel, though, she did not say much.

“The offences that the defendant is charged with are very serious offences, consequently, I hereby sentenced you, Yesiru Onajobi to ten years imprisonment on each count without option of fine.

“The terms of imprisonment are to run concurrently. However, the period spent in custody should be deducted from the jail terms.”