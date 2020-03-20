<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Another corpse has been recovered from the scene of the explosion in Abule-Ado, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

This brings the death toll to 22 as 17 corpses were recovered on Sunday when the tragedy occurred and displaced hundreds of residents from their homes.

Three corpses were recovered on Monday, while two more corpses were retrieved from the rubble of the collapsed buildings on Thursday and Friday.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said 100 of the 468 displaced victims were in a relief camp, adding that one victim was still missing.





He said, “The team continues to carry out recovery and salvage operations at the incident site. An additional body was retrieved today bringing the total number of fatalities to 22.

“468 people were displaced from their homes and 100 of them are now in the relief camp. One victim is still missing. Our help desk remains manned and our personnel are available to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those in need of shelter and food.

“We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away from the scene. We will continue to provide updates.”