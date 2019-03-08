



One person was on Thursday feared killed and many others injured after hoodlums clashed in Oto Awori, Ijanikin, Lagos.

It was gathered that the violent clash which started around 1 pm in the Lagos community continued till about 5pm with the factions blocking the expressway by the College of Education, Ijanikin and vandalising over 35 vehicles at a nearby workshop.

It was gathered that trouble started after supporters of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Ojo Constituency II House of Assembly candidate took their rally to Oto Awori, a community grieved by the alleged dropping of their son (Bibiire) interested in the same seat.

To register their protest, it was gathered that Oto Awori people had warned that campaigners for the party’s candidate should not come to their community since their son, a former Local Government Chairman and his supporters were still bruised.

It was gathered that a top official of the Motorcycle Riders Association in the axis led the candidate who was escorted by hundreds of motorcyclists to the Oni of Ijanikin’s Palace and subsequently entered Oto Awori to pay homage to the traditional ruler there as well.

However, it was gathered that the gate to the palace was shut against them by Awori youths, which led to an altercation and subsequently a violent clash.

A young man was allegedly beaten to death, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

A witness Sesan Adedayo said more than four people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital at Cele Bus Stop, Ijanikin. He said the campaigners imported motorcyclists and hoodlums from Ojo to cause mayhem.

Adedayo said the hoodlums were armed with cutlasses, broken bottles and knives which they used freely.

The Nation gathered that it took the intervention of the police and soldiers to restore normalcy in the area.

Contacted, police spokesman Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent (CSP) said no one died in the fracas. Oti said about two persons sustained injuries and few cars were vandalised.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Yomi Faniyi immediately mobilised to the scene when he got information about the incident, adding that he also held meetings with the factions Thursday evening.

“The two people who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital, treated and discharged. No one died. It was a clash between supporters of a political party. Few vehicles were vandalised and the Local Government Chairman has promised to repair the vehicles,” said Oti.