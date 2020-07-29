



The Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced the recovery and discharge of 62 coronavirus patients, comprising of 51 Nigerians and 11 foreign nationals.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice to the disease.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 62 #COVID19Lagos patients; 19 females and 43 males including 11 foreign nationals, were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.





”The patients; 22 from Eti-Osa (LandMark); 7 from Onikan; 10 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 2 from Gbagada, 4 from Agidingbi and 17 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

”Remember, #COVID19 spreads faster in crowded places. Avoid crowded places, open up your windows and meet people in open places.

”Maintain physical distancing even if you #MaskUp, #take responsibility for a COVID-19 free Lagos, stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you! Let’s stay safe!,” he said.