In order to reduce traffic congestion and road crashes associated with drunkenness prevalent during festive periods, Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared free bus ride for commuters in Lagos on New Year’s Day.

The two bus operators – Primero Transport Services Limited and Lagos Bus Services Limited – will offer free bus services on their allotted routes.

The Governor’s gesture is to aid the mobility of the people on New Year’s Day as well as encourage those who own vehicles to use public transport rather than put their vehicles on the road.

According to the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, the Governor was keen to see the growth of public transport hence his commitment to the Strategic Transport Master Plan.

Primero Transport Services Limited (PTSL will run Ikorodu – TBS, Ikorodu – Oshodi, Yaba – Oyingbo and Ikorodu – Ikeja routes.

Akinajo also further affirmed the governor’s commitment to bringing the Blue Line and Red Line Rail projects to passenger operation within the life of his administration as well as secure investors for four other rail lines recently advertised for expression of interest.

The LAMATA chief urged Lagosians to keep faith with the government as it explores every avenue to improve public transport and traffic management to ease the mobility of Lagosians and reduce congestion.