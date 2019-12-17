<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos Police Command has arrested 75 suspects who were allegedly involved in the supremacy battle between two cult groups at Ijesha- Aguda, Surulere Lagos.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said this in a statement on Monday.

The groups reportedly clashed on Sunday. One person was killed.

Elkana said “at about 1141hrs on Sunday, the police received a distress call that there was a gunshot at Pako, Aguda Canal.”

“On getting to the scene, police found the corpse of one Alagodo ‘m’ 27 years old, a follower of one Eluku who is currently in prison over violent crimes.”

The cult groups reportedly resumed the battle in the early hours of Monday before the intervention of the police.

Mr Elkana said “some hoodlums from Ijesha, in what looks like a revenge mission, stormed Aguda in large numbers with cutlasses, bottles, stones and other dangerous weapons.”

Some hoodlums from Aguda allegedly reacted to this attack, destroying 22 shops and many vehicles were vandalised.

The police said one of the hoodlums from Aguda, known as Timileyin Odulana, was injured by the hoodlums from Ijesha. “He was rushed to military hospital Yaba, were he was confirmed dead”.

“Police teams from the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Rapid Response Squad, Area C Command Surulere, Aguda and Ijesha Divisions were mobilised to the scene and brought the situation was brought under control,” the official said.

The police said “75 suspects from both sides were arrested.”

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court.”