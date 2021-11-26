Lagos court remands fisherman for stealing boat engine

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a fisherman, Gerald Hnonfo, for allegedly stealing a speed boat engine valued at N520,000.

Mr Hnonfo, who resides at Yaba, Lagos, is charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, S.K Matepo, who did not take Mr Hnonfo’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

She asked that the police send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice and adjourned the case until December 20 for the DPP’s advice.

The Prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on October 17, at Makoko, Yaba, Lagos.

Mr Ogu said that the defendant stole the engine, property of Charfet Olope.

“The defendant and his gang, who accosted the complainant with their boat, attacked him with sticks, stole his property and sped away.

“The complainant quickly alerted some other fishermen, who chased them and caught the defendant. His accomplices escaped with the boat engine,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, with Section 297 prescribing 21 years’ jail term for armed robbery.