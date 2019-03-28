<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yaba Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old homeless man, Adewunmi Adebanjo, to one month in prison for breaking into a couple’s residence and stealing N1,840.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere sentenced Adebanjo to one month imprisonment without an option of fine.

Oghere ordered that the stolen N1,840 be returned to the complainant.

“Having considered the facts of this case, and noting that the defendant did not waste the time of this court by lying.

“Also noting that the defendant is a first time offender and coupled with his plea for leniency, I hereby sentence him to one month imprisonment.

“Let it serve as deterrent to those with similar intention to commit such offence in the future,” she said.

The police charged Adebanjo, who lives under the Ikeja bridge, on Feb. 28, with breaking and entry and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the convict on Feb. 20, broken into the residence of a couple at 4 a.m. at No. 272, Ikorodu road, Shomolu, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that the convict entered into the residence of the Complainant, Mr Ibrahim Yahaya, and stole N1,840 from the purse of his wife, Khadijah.

She said that the Adebanjo injured the complainant on the right hand with a screwdriver while trying to escape.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 308 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).